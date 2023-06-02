Churchill Downs Suspends Racing Operations for Safety Review After 12 Horse Fatalities

horse injuries at Churchill Downs track : Churchill Downs suspends racing operations after 12 horse deaths; track to conduct review

Churchill Downs will suspend racing operations from June 7 to July 3 to conduct a review of safety measures following the death of 12 horses over the last month. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority have conducted investigations, but no single factor has been identified as the potential cause of the fatalities. The track’s Spring Meet will be relocated to Ellis Park Racing and Gaming in Henderson, Kentucky, from June 10. Churchill Downs’ CEO, Bill Carstanjen, said the move was necessary to strengthen safety and integrity protocols.

News Source : The Athletic Staff

