Churchill Downs to suspend racing for safety review after 12 equine deaths in a month

Churchill Downs, the renowned venue for the Kentucky Derby, will halt racing to conduct a thorough review of safety measures after 12 horses died in a month at the Louisville track. The suspension will enable officials to carry out a “top-to-bottom review of all safety and surface protocols and integrity measures in collaboration and consultation with nationwide experts”, according to Churchill Downs Incorporated. The remainder of the Spring Meet, scheduled to run to 3 July, will be relocated to Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky, starting from 10 June. Churchill Downs’ decision to cancel races follows the implementation of new safety measures, including limits on horse starts and eligibility bans for poor performers.

