“Chutney recipe”: Recipe for Green Chutney from Sunset Magazine

Green Chutney Recipe – A Delicious Addition to Any Meal
Green chutney is a versatile and flavorful condiment that is a staple in many Indian households. It is made with fresh herbs, spices, and a few other ingredients. This chutney can be served with a variety of dishes, such as samosas, pakoras, sandwiches, and even as a dip for chips or vegetables. Here is a simple and easy-to-follow recipe for making green chutney at home:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves
- 1/2 cup fresh mint leaves
- 1/2 onion, chopped
- 2-3 green chilies, chopped
- 1-inch piece of ginger, peeled and chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2-3 tablespoons water
Instructions:
- Wash the cilantro and mint leaves well and chop them roughly.
- In a blender or food processor, add the chopped onion, green chilies, ginger, cumin seeds, and salt. Pulse until the mixture is finely chopped.
- Add the cilantro and mint leaves to the blender and blend again until the mixture becomes a smooth paste.
- Add lemon juice and water to the chutney and blend again until it reaches the desired consistency.
- Transfer the chutney to a serving bowl and serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week.
Variations:
There are many variations of green chutney that you can try. Here are a few ideas:
- If you like a spicier chutney, add more green chilies or a pinch of red chili powder.
- You can replace the onion with shallots or garlic for a different flavor.
- Add a handful of peanuts or cashews to the chutney for a creamy texture.
- Replace the lemon juice with tamarind paste for a tangy flavor.
- For a sweeter chutney, add a tablespoon of honey or sugar.
- Add a few drops of olive oil to the chutney for a smoother texture.
Uses:
Green chutney can be used in many ways. Here are a few suggestions:
- Use it as a dip for chips, crackers, or vegetables.
- Spread it on sandwiches, wraps, or burgers.
- Use it as a marinade for chicken, fish, or tofu.
- Drizzle it over roasted vegetables or grilled meats.
- Use it as a salad dressing by thinning it out with some water or olive oil.
- Use it as a base for soups or stews.
Conclusion:
Green chutney is a delicious and nutritious condiment that can add flavor and spice to any meal. It is easy to make at home with a few simple ingredients and can be customized to suit your taste. Try making this chutney and experiment with different variations and uses. Your taste buds will thank you!
- Indian Green Chutney Recipe
- Cilantro Mint Chutney Recipe
- Spicy Green Chutney Recipe
- Homemade Green Chutney Recipe
- Vegan Green Chutney Recipe
News Source : Sunset
Source Link :Green Chutney Recipe – Sunset Magazine/