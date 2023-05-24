“Chutney recipe”: Recipe for Green Chutney from Sunset Magazine

Green Chutney Recipe – A Delicious Addition to Any Meal

Green chutney is a versatile and flavorful condiment that is a staple in many Indian households. It is made with fresh herbs, spices, and a few other ingredients. This chutney can be served with a variety of dishes, such as samosas, pakoras, sandwiches, and even as a dip for chips or vegetables. Here is a simple and easy-to-follow recipe for making green chutney at home:

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves

1/2 onion, chopped

2-3 green chilies, chopped

1-inch piece of ginger, peeled and chopped

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2-3 tablespoons water

Instructions:

Wash the cilantro and mint leaves well and chop them roughly. In a blender or food processor, add the chopped onion, green chilies, ginger, cumin seeds, and salt. Pulse until the mixture is finely chopped. Add the cilantro and mint leaves to the blender and blend again until the mixture becomes a smooth paste. Add lemon juice and water to the chutney and blend again until it reaches the desired consistency. Transfer the chutney to a serving bowl and serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Variations:

There are many variations of green chutney that you can try. Here are a few ideas:

If you like a spicier chutney, add more green chilies or a pinch of red chili powder.

You can replace the onion with shallots or garlic for a different flavor.

Add a handful of peanuts or cashews to the chutney for a creamy texture.

Replace the lemon juice with tamarind paste for a tangy flavor.

For a sweeter chutney, add a tablespoon of honey or sugar.

Add a few drops of olive oil to the chutney for a smoother texture.

Uses:

Green chutney can be used in many ways. Here are a few suggestions:

Use it as a dip for chips, crackers, or vegetables.

Spread it on sandwiches, wraps, or burgers.

Use it as a marinade for chicken, fish, or tofu.

Drizzle it over roasted vegetables or grilled meats.

Use it as a salad dressing by thinning it out with some water or olive oil.

Use it as a base for soups or stews.

Conclusion:

Green chutney is a delicious and nutritious condiment that can add flavor and spice to any meal. It is easy to make at home with a few simple ingredients and can be customized to suit your taste. Try making this chutney and experiment with different variations and uses. Your taste buds will thank you!

