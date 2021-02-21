Chyna Carrillo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Chyna Carrillo, whose name was also Chyna Cardena, a 24-year-old Latinx transgender woman who was killed in New Wilmington.
Death Notice for Today February 20. 2021.
HRC mourns the death of Chyna Carrillo, whose name was also Chyna Cardena, a 24-year-old Latinx transgender woman who was killed in New Wilmington, Pa. on Feb. 18. #TransLivesMatter https://t.co/nzUj9NqYXY
— HRC Philly (@HRCGreaterPhila) February 21, 2021
