Cian Walsh Death -Dead – Obituaries: Under 7 player Cian Walsh has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Under 7 player Cian Walsh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 27, 2020.
“StBrigidsGAA on Twitter: “Following the extremely sad news of the death of our Under 7 player Cian Walsh, our Club Nursery is cancelled this Saturday morning as a mark of respect. The thoughts and prayers of everyone in #StBrigidsGAA is with Cian and the Walsh family at this sad time.May he rest in peace.”
Following the extremely sad news of the death of our Under 7 player Cian Walsh, our Club Nursery is cancelled this Saturday morning as a mark of respect. The thoughts and prayers of everyone in #StBrigidsGAA is with Cian and the Walsh family at this sad time.May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/KCo1fU4OwU
— StBrigidsGAA (@StBrigidsGAA) November 27, 2020
Tributes
Cian Walsh – RIP – Funeral Noticehttps://t.co/GD7cESROxk pic.twitter.com/NltC3mx0uk
— StBrigidsGAA (@StBrigidsGAA) November 27, 2020
