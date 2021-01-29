Cicely Tyson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :The legend Hollywood actress Cicely Tyson has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The legend Hollywood actress Cicely Tyson has passed away aged 96. Her career spanned 7 decades, and was best known for strong character roles she played in movies. #RIPCicelyTyson pic.twitter.com/Ii5daaAO7u
— Legacy Nation Ent (@LegacyNationEnt) January 29, 2021
Whos is Cicely Tyson
