Cicely Tyson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :The legend Hollywood actress Cicely Tyson has Died .

By | January 29, 2021
0 Comment

 Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

The legend Hollywood actress Cicely Tyson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The legend Hollywood actress Cicely Tyson has passed away aged 96. Her career spanned 7 decades, and was best known for strong character roles she played in movies.

Whos is Cicely Tyson

Cicely L. Tyson is an American actress and former fashion model. In a career spanning more than seven decades, she has become known for her portrayal of strong African-American women.
Born:
December 19, 1924 (age 96)

