“cigar box guitar”: Can you explain what a cigar box guitar is?

Cigar Box Guitars: The Simple DIY Instrument Taking Over Huntsville

Huntsville, Alabama is preparing for the 19th annual Cigar Box Guitar Festival, set for Saturday, June 3rd. But for those who are unfamiliar with the instrument, what exactly is a cigar box guitar?

The DIY instrument is described as a simple stringed instrument made out of a cigar box, with three, sometimes four or even six strings like a regular guitar. It uses the empty cigar box as a resonator, creating a unique sound that has captured the attention of musicians and hobbyists alike.

Jeff Mello, owner of the Cigar Box Guitar Store, demonstrated one of these instruments with only three strings. He explained that the simplicity of the instrument is what makes it so appealing to play. “When I strum it, I get a G chord. I don’t even have to do anything with my left hand. But for folks that have never played an instrument before, the threshold to make familiar sounds out of these is very low,” said Mello.

The low number of strings and the way they are built make the cigar box guitar easy to learn to play, and it can be used to play a variety of genres. “If you are a six-string player, still a lot of fun to play, you can put a slide on, be more creative, and think outside of the standard tuning of a guitar,” said Mello.

The festival will kick off on Friday, June 2nd at Salty Nut Brewery, followed by the Triple Threat Blues Concert. The festival will continue on Saturday, June 3rd at Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment, with activities for kids and live music. On Sunday, June 4th, the festival will conclude with a jazz brunch at BeeZr Gastropub.

One of the activities available for kids is building instruments out of recycled materials and playing them. Mello said it’s fun to get kids involved and excited about music. “Another great thing is bringing kids together and getting them excited about music, letting them build instruments, play those instruments, and participate with live bands,” said Mello.

All events for the festival are free, but donations are encouraged. The festival will also include a fundraiser to support music in schools. Jeff Mello has built ten limited-edition cigar box guitars, with proceeds going to charity. Number one of the series will be given out for free at the event on Saturday night.

For those interested in learning more about the festival, visit the Cigar Box Guitar Festival website.

