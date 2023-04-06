Ciguatera Cases in Vanuatu; 1 Fatality from Puffer Fish in Malaysia

Ciguatera cases have been reported in Vanuatu, while a puffer fish has caused one fatality in Malaysia.

Ciguatera Fish Poisoning Cases in Vanuatu on the Rise

Almost 30 cases of ciguatera fish poisoning have been recorded so far this year in Vanuatu, with 27 patients ranging in age from 6 to 67 years old. The majority of those affected were aged 35 and over, and more men than women were affected. The country’s Ministry of Health states that no deaths have been recorded.

Symptoms and Causes of Ciguatera Fish Poisoning

Ciguatera is a foodborne disease caused by naturally occurring toxins in reef fish. These fish accumulate naturally occurring ciguatoxins through their diet. The toxin does not affect the appearance, odor, or taste of fish, and freezing or cooking fish once it has been contaminated will not kill the toxin. Symptoms typically develop three to six hours after eating contaminated fish and can last for several days. These symptoms can include gastrointestinal issues such as abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, severe diarrhea, and dehydration. Other symptoms include cardiovascular problems such as an irregular pulse or low blood pressure and neurological effects, including itching, tingling, or blurred vision. Some people may even experience hot and cold reversals.

Variety of Fish Affected

Although the majority of cases consumed unspecified reef fish, 16% ate snapper, and 15% had grouper, according to the Ministry. The Vanuatu Ministry of Health stated that it was continuing to monitor the situation and advised people to avoid eating big fish from specific reef areas while recommending checking with the nearest fisheries department to identify which fish present the highest risk. It has also implemented awareness programs in communities focusing on prevention measures.

Man Dies in Malaysia After Eating Puffer Fish

A woman has died in Malaysia after eating pufferfish, according to media reports. The 83-year-old woman fell ill after eating the fish in late March, and her husband was also hospitalized. Pufferfish, also known as globefish, fugu, or blowfish, may contain tetrodotoxin, which is not destroyed by cooking or freezing. To make it safe, fish must go through a cleaning and preparation process to remove organs containing toxins that could cross-contaminate the edible flesh of the fish. Symptoms of tetrodotoxin poisoning usually develop within 30 minutes to six hours and include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal discomfort, numbness in the face, muscle weakness and slurred speech, and cardiovascular effects like hypotension, bradycardia, and arrhythmia.

IICA and CRFM Launch Fisheries Food Safety Hub

The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM) have launched a Fisheries Food Safety Hub to increase accessibility to food safety compliance materials for the sector in the Caribbean. The Fisheries Food Safety Hub consists of guides and manuals, training videos, infographics, and policy documents covering the fisheries value chain: pre-harvest, harvest, and post-harvest. The resources were developed in a project with funding from the European Union.

Jose Urdaz, head of IICA’s Agricultural Health, Food Safety, and Quality Program, stated, “Having ready access to current scientifically-based information on a timely basis is fundamental for strengthening compliance with international sanitary and phytosanitary measures and ultimately contributes towards improved market access and trade in the Caribbean region.”

Milton Haughton, executive director of CRFM, added, “The Fisheries Food Safety Hub is a very important development and will be beneficial to all our stakeholders in the CARIFORUM countries -from producers to consumers, as well as national and regional regulatory authorities with responsibility for ensuring safe and wholesome supplies of fish and fishery products to local markets, and for monitoring the implementation and compliance with trading measures and standards to promote sustainable trade.”