“Cilantro Lime Salad Dressing Recipe”: Creamy Mexican-Inspired Cilantro Lime Salad Dressing Recipe for Tacos, Salads, and More

Grilled Pork Tenderloin With Easy Marinade

For nights when you don’t want to spend more time cooking than absolutely necessary, this grilled pork tenderloin recipe is the answer. Finished with a tangy-sweet sauce made from the leftover marinade, it boasts a quick cook time and is easy enough to scale up if you’re having a crowd over for dinner.

Ingredients

1 ½ pounds pork tenderloin

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup honey

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

In a large resealable plastic bag, combine olive oil, soy sauce, honey, garlic, Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, rosemary, salt, and black pepper. Seal the bag and shake well to combine. Add the pork tenderloin to the bag and seal it tightly. Massage the marinade into the meat, making sure it’s evenly coated. Allow the pork to marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or overnight. Remove the pork from the marinade and discard any excess marinade. Preheat your grill to high heat. Once hot, add the pork tenderloin and grill for 15-20 minutes, turning occasionally, until the internal temperature reaches 145°F. Remove the pork from the grill and let it rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing and serving. While the pork rests, pour the leftover marinade into a small saucepan. Bring the marinade to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce the heat and simmer for 5-10 minutes, until the sauce has thickened slightly. Serve the sliced pork with the marinade sauce drizzled on top.

Conclusion

This grilled pork tenderloin recipe is perfect for those busy weeknights when you don’t have much time to spend in the kitchen. The marinade is simple to prepare and adds a ton of flavor to the meat, and the tangy-sweet sauce made from the leftover marinade is the perfect finishing touch. Give this recipe a try the next time you’re looking for a quick and easy dinner option!

