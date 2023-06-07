“Cincinnati events June 2017”: 10 Must-Do Activities in Cincinnati for the Weekend of June 9-11

Top 10 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend

This weekend in Cincinnati is all about festivals, food, and fun. From heritage festivals to plant-based living, classic cars, and country music, there is something for everyone. Art enthusiasts can explore new museum and gallery openings, while charity events offer opportunities to give back to the community. Here are the top 10 things to do in and around Cincinnati this weekend.

Shandon Old Fashioned Strawberry Festival (Heading 2)

The Shandon Old Fashioned Strawberry Festival celebrates fresh strawberries, traditional live Welsh harp music, and picnic-style suppers. The festival also features over 50 vendors selling everything from antiques to country crafts, an antique tractor parade and show, and a classic car show. The event is free and takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4782 Cincinnati Brookville Road, Shandon. Newport Italianfest (Heading 2)

The Newport Italianfest is a celebration of Italian food, live entertainment, and inflatables. The festival features musical performances by Moreno Fruzzetti and Louis Prima Jr. & the Witnesses. The event is free and takes place from Thursday to Sunday at Festival Park, 1 Levee Way, Newport. Cincy VegFest (Heading 2)

The Cincy VegFest is a festival dedicated to plant-based foods, yoga, music, and compassionate living. The festival brings together chefs, musicians, authors, artists, and animal lovers. The event features cooking demonstrations, live music, and a vegan chili cookoff. The festival is free and takes place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Burnet Woods Bandstand, 280 Burnet Woods Drive, Corryville. Schwabenfest (Heading 2)

The Schwabenfest is a German summer festival that includes authentic food, music, entertainment, decorations, and beer. The festival features Oktoberfest chicken dinners on Friday, whole roasted beef dinners on Saturday, and performances by the Donauschwaben dance groups each day. The event takes place on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Donauschwaben Hall, 4290 Dry Ridge Road, Colerain Township. Admission is $5. Concours d’Elegance (Heading 2)

The Concours d’Elegance is a car show featuring over 250 classic, vintage, and exotic automobiles and motorcycles in one scenic location. The event includes special displays of 75 years of Porsche, the 70th anniversary of the Corvette, and the 85th anniversary of the Volkswagen Beetle. The event also features an art show highlighting award-winning automobile fine artists from around the country, and a craft beer garden. The event takes place on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ault Park, 5090 Observatory Place, Mount Lookout. Admission is $35, $15 for students with valid ID. ArtAmplified: Curate Your Adventure (Heading 2)

ArtAmplified: Curate Your Adventure is a new roving festival created by ArtWorks. The festival takes place over the course of one day at three unique venues. The event includes ArtBrunch at Somerset, a garden yoga class, mimosas, coffee, and a guest DJ. ArtParty follows at Alice, where attendees can experience a mural-inspired immersive dance party created by Brave Berlin. The day ends with ArtDinner at Somerhaus, featuring a 3-course dinner by chef David Jackman, mural-inspired cocktails, live music, and more. The event takes place on Sunday at various locations in Over-the-Rhine. Prices vary depending on the event. Cincinnati Ballet: Bold Moves Festival (Heading 2)

The Cincinnati Ballet’s season concludes with the Bold Moves Festival. The festival showcases two diverse programs that explore the relationship between dance and humanity. The schedule is designed so attendees can experience both programs over two weeks. The festival features works from some of dance’s most sought-after choreographers and includes guest artist Compania Irene Rodriguez. The event takes place from Friday to Sunday at the Aronoff Center for the Arts. Tickets range from $29 to $129. Country Music Festival (Heading 2)

The Country Music Festival is a community festival hosted by the Lebanon Rotary Club. The festival spotlights local and Midwestern country music acts like 90 Proof Twang, Joe Stamm Band, and Blake Tyler. Attendees can also enjoy 4H animals, a family fun zone, and a beer garden. The event takes place from Friday to Saturday at Mulberry St. and Mechanic St., Lebanon. Admission is free. Artsy Openings (Heading 2)

Artsy Openings is a collection of new museum, gallery, and studio openings. The events include Masterworks for Nature: Birds Gone Wild, a showcase of artwork inspired by nature and created by artists of Masterworks for Nature. The event takes place on Friday and Saturday at Eisele Gallery, 6936 Madisonville Road, Mariemont. Admission is free. Creating Connections: Self-Taught Artists in the Rosenthal Collection is an exhibition featuring artists recognized by the art world and museums, as well as those whose creative output remained obscure or known only to close associates. The event takes place from Friday to October 8 at Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Mount Adams. Admission is free. Summer is Here Open House is an opportunity to meet studio artists working in paint, printmaking, paper, pastels, textiles, glass, wood, and more. The event takes place on Sunday at Brazee Studios, 4426 Brazee St., Oakley. Admission and parking are free. Charm at the Farm (Heading 2)

Charm at the Farm is an open-air market featuring over 110 vendors selling vintage and handmade items, repurposed furniture, jewelry, clothing, home décor, and more. The event takes place from Friday to Sunday at 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon. Admission prices vary depending on the day.

Honorable Mention: Putting the Fun in Fundraising (Heading 2)

The Red Legs Run is a fun race that benefits the Reds Community Fund. The event includes a 10K, 5K, one-mile run, and Gapper’s Fun Run for kids 10 years old and younger. The event takes place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Downtown. Registration prices range from $25 to $55. The Upstander 5K and Family Day & Volunteer Expo is a scenic route around historic Union Terminal and throughout the West End and Over-the-Rhine neighborhoods. The event takes place on Sunday at the Holocaust & Humanity Center at Union Terminal, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate. Registration for the race is $35, and the awards banquet is $150 and includes admission to museums on Saturday. The event also features live music, art experiences, and awards celebrating Cincinnati’s best and brightest upstanders.

