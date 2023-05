Employee of Uptown Rental Properties identified as victim of Cincinnati shooting today 2023.

Nicholas Kernan, a groundskeeper for Uptown Rental Properties, has been identified as the victim in a shooting that occurred in Corryville. Further details about the incident have not been released.

Read Full story : Cincinnati shooting victim identified as Uptown Rental Properties employee /

News Source : WCPO – Cincinnati Scripps

Cincinnati shooting victim Uptown Rental Properties Employee identification Cincinnati crime news Local tragedy coverage