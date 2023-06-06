“Cincinnati Smoothie recipe”: A Guide to Crafting the Perfect ‘Cincinnati Smoothie’

This Cincinnati Smoothie is “Juicy, Juicy, Juicy!”

If you’re a fan of both sweet and savory flavors, then this new local delicacy in Cincinnati might just be the perfect drink for you. The recipe involves a traditional banana smoothie mixed with Gold Star chili, a popular Cincinnati spice that adds a unique kick to this otherwise sweet drink.

The Flavor Profile

As the first person in the universe to try this concoction, I can tell you that it hits your taste buds with a sweet banana flavor at first. Then, as you continue to sip, the familiar Cincinnati spice comes through, adding a savory and slightly spicy element to the mix. It’s a unique flavor combination that might not be for everyone, but it’s definitely worth trying if you’re feeling adventurous.

The Recipe

If you want to try making this drink at home, you can find the recipe on the creator’s TikTok channel or Instagram video. It’s a simple recipe that involves blending a banana with some ice, milk, and Gold Star chili. The result is a smoothie that’s both sweet and savory at the same time.

Cincinnati Experiments Series

This new drink is just the beginning of a new series called Cincinnati Experiments. The creators, David Wysong and Ryan Todd, plan to mash up various Cincinnati ingredients and see what kind of magic they can create. Some of the experiments might be successful, while others might be a complete disaster. Either way, they’re willing to try it so that you don’t have to.

Have Your Say

If you have any suggestions for what the creators should try next, or if you have your own personal twist on the recipe, you can reach out to Ryan Todd via email. Of course, if you think this whole experiment is pointless and a waste of time, you can also email him and let him know.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this new Cincinnati smoothie might not be for everyone, but it’s definitely worth trying if you’re looking for a unique and flavorful drink. Who knows what other Cincinnati ingredients the creators will experiment with next? One thing’s for sure, it’ll be interesting to see what they come up with.

