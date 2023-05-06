Cinco De Mayo 2023 Near Me : Top Festivals and Events for Celebrating Cinco De Mayo 2023 Near Me

Top Festivals and Events to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo 2023 Near Me

Celebrating Cinco de Mayo: Top Festivals and Events in the US

Cinco de Mayo: A Brief History

Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that commemorates the victory of the Mexican Army over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While it is not a national holiday in Mexico, it has become a popular celebration of Mexican culture and heritage, not just in Mexico but also in the United States.

Top Festivals and Events to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

If you’re wondering where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo 2023 near you, here are some of the top festivals and events to consider.

1. Fiesta Broadway – Los Angeles, California

Fiesta Broadway is one of the largest Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the world, attracting over 300,000 people every year. The festival takes place in the heart of downtown Los Angeles and features live music, food, and cultural performances. It’s a family-friendly event that offers something for everyone, including carnival rides and games for the kids.

2. Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival – Phoenix, Arizona

The Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival is another popular event that draws large crowds every year. The festival takes place in downtown Phoenix and features live music, food, and cultural performances. There are also a variety of activities for the whole family, including a kid’s zone and a car show.

3. Old Town San Diego Cinco de Mayo – San Diego, California

The Old Town San Diego Cinco de Mayo is a three-day celebration of Mexican culture and heritage. The event takes place in the historic Old Town district of San Diego and features live music, food, and cultural performances. There are also craft vendors and activities for the kids, making it a great event for families.

4. Cinco de Mayo Festival – Denver, Colorado

The Cinco de Mayo Festival in Denver is a two-day event that takes place in Civic Center Park. The festival features live music, food, and cultural performances, as well as a parade on Sunday morning. There are also activities for the kids, including a carnival, face painting, and a piñata contest.

5. Cinco de Mayo Festival – Portland, Oregon

The Cinco de Mayo Festival in Portland is a three-day event that takes over the city’s waterfront park. The festival features live music, food, and cultural performances, as well as a carnival and a beer garden. There are also activities for the kids, including a petting zoo and a bounce house.

6. Cinco de Mayo Fiesta – San Antonio, Texas

The Cinco de Mayo Fiesta in San Antonio is a four-day celebration that takes place in the city’s historic Market Square. The festival features live music, food, and cultural performances, as well as a parade on Saturday morning. There are also activities for the kids, including face painting and balloon animals.

7. Cinco de Mayo Festival – Chicago, Illinois

The Cinco de Mayo Festival in Chicago is a two-day event that takes place in the city’s Little Village neighborhood. The festival features live music, food, and cultural performances, as well as a parade on Sunday morning. There are also activities for the kids, including a carnival and a petting zoo.

Conclusion

Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that is celebrated by millions of people around the world. If you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate near you, consider attending one of these top festivals and events. They offer a great way to experience Mexican culture and heritage while having fun with family and friends.