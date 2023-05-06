Cinco De Mayo Memes : Ten Amusing Cinco De Mayo Memes That Will Leave You in Stitches

10 Amusing Cinco De Mayo Memes That’ll Have You Bursting with Laughter

Cinco De Mayo is a holiday that is celebrated annually on the 5th of May. It is a day that commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over the French army at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. This holiday has become a popular celebration in the United States, especially among the Mexican-American community. In recent years, the celebration has become even more popular, thanks to the rise of social media. As a result, hilarious memes have been created, and we have compiled a list of 10 hilarious Cinco De Mayo memes that will make you laugh out loud.

1. “I don’t always celebrate Cinco De Mayo, but when I do, I prefer Dos Equis.”

This meme is a play on the “Most Interesting Man in the World” commercials for Dos Equis beer. It features the iconic character with a sombrero and a mustache, celebrating Cinco De Mayo.

2. “Cinco De Mayo is just like St. Patrick’s Day, but with more guacamole.”

This meme compares the two popular holidays, St. Patrick’s Day and Cinco De Mayo, by highlighting the importance of guacamole in the latter.

3. “I’m not Mexican, but I’ll definitely be celebrating Cinco De Mayo with some tacos and tequila.”

This meme is a humorous take on how people of all nationalities celebrate Cinco De Mayo by indulging in Mexican food and drinks.

4. “I don’t always drink tequila, but when I do, I celebrate Cinco De Mayo.”

This meme features the “Most Interesting Man in the World” again, but this time, he’s holding a shot of tequila and celebrating Cinco De Mayo.

5. “Let’s taco ’bout how awesome Cinco De Mayo is.”

This punny meme is a play on the word “taco” and how awesome Cinco De Mayo is.

6. “Happy Cinco De Mayo! May your chips be crispy, your guacamole be spicy, and your margaritas be strong.”

This meme wishes everyone a happy Cinco De Mayo while highlighting the importance of certain foods and drinks on this holiday.

7. “Cinco De Mayo is the perfect excuse to drink tequila and eat tacos on a Tuesday.”

This meme is a humorous take on how Cinco De Mayo falls on a Tuesday this year, making it a perfect excuse to indulge in tequila and tacos.

8. “Cinco De Mayo is just around the corner. Time to get your piñatas in a row.”

This meme is a play on the phrase “get your ducks in a row” and highlights the importance of piñatas on Cinco De Mayo.

9. “Cinco De Mayo is the one day a year where it’s socially acceptable to eat an entire tray of nachos by yourself.”

This meme is a humorous take on how people can indulge in their favorite Mexican foods on Cinco De Mayo without feeling guilty.

10. “Cinco De Mayo: because sometimes, one day of drinking isn’t enough.”

This meme is a humorous take on how people can extend their weekend celebrations by celebrating Cinco De Mayo on Monday.

In conclusion, these hilarious Cinco De Mayo memes are a great way to get into the festive spirit and celebrate this holiday. Whether you are Mexican or not, Cinco De Mayo is a day to indulge in delicious food and drinks, and these memes remind us of that. So, grab a margarita and some tacos and enjoy the festivities!