Cinco De Mayo Restaurant : Top 10 Restaurants to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo in Style

Top 10 Restaurants for Celebrating Cinco De Mayo Festivities

Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with Authentic Mexican Cuisine

Cinco de Mayo is a special day for all Mexicans and Mexican Americans around the world. This day marks the victory of the Mexican army over the French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It is celebrated with parades, music, dancing, and of course, delicious food. If you want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style, check out these ten best restaurants that offer the most authentic Mexican cuisine.

1. La Serenata de Garibaldi

Located in Los Angeles, this restaurant has been serving authentic Mexican food for over 35 years. They offer a wide variety of dishes, including mole, tacos, and ceviche.

2. El Cholo

This restaurant has been serving Mexican food in Los Angeles since 1923. They are famous for their green corn tamales and margaritas.

3. El Pinto

Located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, this restaurant serves delicious enchiladas, tacos, and salsas. They also offer a beautiful outdoor patio where you can enjoy your meal.

4. Casa Vega

This restaurant has been serving Mexican food in Los Angeles since 1956. They are known for their margaritas and their famous chili con carne.

5. La Casita Mexicana

This restaurant is located in Bell, California. They offer a wide range of dishes, including chiles rellenos, tamales, and pozole. They also have a beautiful outdoor patio.

6. El Coyote

This restaurant has been serving Mexican food in Los Angeles since 1931. They are famous for their margaritas and their delicious guacamole.

7. Los Compadres

Located in Palm Springs, California, this restaurant serves delicious Mexican food, including fajitas, enchiladas, and tacos. They also offer a beautiful outdoor patio.

8. El Charro Café

This restaurant has been serving Mexican food in Tucson, Arizona, since 1922. They are famous for their carne seca, a dried beef that is used in many of their dishes.

9. La Hacienda de los Barrios

Located in San Antonio, Texas, this restaurant serves delicious Mexican food, including chiles rellenos, fajitas, and tamales. They also have a beautiful outdoor patio.

10. Taqueria Cancun

This restaurant is located in San Francisco, California. They offer a wide range of dishes, including tacos, burritos, and quesadillas. They are known for their delicious al pastor tacos.

If you want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style, these ten restaurants are the best places to go. They offer the most authentic Mexican cuisine and a great atmosphere to enjoy your meal. Whether you are in Los Angeles, Tucson, or San Francisco, you can find a great restaurant to celebrate this special day. So, gather your friends and family and head out to one of these restaurants to enjoy some delicious Mexican food. Viva Mexico!