Cinco De Mayo Specials : Indulge in These Delectable Drink Specials to Commemorate Cinco De Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with some delicious drink specials? Whether you’re looking for a classic margarita or something a little more unique, there are plenty of options to choose from. Here are some of the best drink specials to try this Cinco de Mayo.

Of course, no Cinco de Mayo celebration is complete without a classic margarita. This refreshing drink is made with tequila, lime juice, and triple sec, and can be served on the rocks or blended with ice. Many bars and restaurants offer special deals on margaritas for Cinco de Mayo, so be sure to check out your local options.

If you’re looking for a more savory drink option, the michelada is a great choice. This Mexican beer cocktail is made with beer, lime juice, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce, and is typically served in a salt-rimmed glass. It’s a perfect choice for those who want something a little less sweet than a margarita.

The paloma is another classic Mexican cocktail that’s perfect for Cinco de Mayo. This drink is made with tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and soda water, and is typically served on the rocks with a salt rim. It’s a refreshing and easy-to-drink option that’s perfect for a hot day.

If you’re a fan of the classic Moscow Mule, you’ll love the Mexican Mule. This drink is made with tequila, lime juice, and ginger beer, and is typically served in a copper mug. It’s a fun and unique twist on a classic cocktail that’s perfect for Cinco de Mayo.

While not a traditional Mexican drink, the piña colada is a great choice for those who want something sweet and tropical. This drink is made with rum, pineapple juice, and coconut cream, and is typically blended with ice. It’s a perfect choice for those who want to feel like they’re on a beach vacation, even if they’re just at their local bar.

No matter what kind of drink you’re in the mood for, there are plenty of options to choose from this Cinco de Mayo. Whether you’re a fan of classic margaritas or want to try something a little more unique, there’s sure to be a drink special that’s perfect for you. So grab some friends, head to your local bar or restaurant, and raise a glass to Cinco de Mayo!