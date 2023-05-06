Cinco De Mayo Specials Near Me : Discover the Best Places to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Your City

Top Places to Commemorate Cinco de Mayo in Your Town

Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the United States

Cinco de Mayo is a popular holiday celebrated on the 5th of May every year. It is a day that commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. This day has now become a symbol of Mexican heritage and pride, and it is widely celebrated in many cities across the United States. If you’re wondering where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in your city, here are some ideas to help you get started.

1. Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles has a large Mexican population, so it’s no surprise that Cinco de Mayo festivities are in abundance here. One of the most popular events is the Fiesta Broadway, which is a massive street party with live music, food, and drink vendors. Another popular event is the Cinco de Mayo festival at Olvera Street, which features folk dancing, mariachi performances, and traditional Mexican food.

2. San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio is known for its vibrant Mexican-American culture, and there’s no better place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo than here. The city hosts a three-day festival called Fiesta San Antonio, which starts on the last Friday in April and ends on the following Sunday. The festival features parades, live music, food, and drink vendors, and even a carnival.

3. Chicago, Illinois

Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood is known for its Mexican-American community, and it hosts one of the city’s biggest Cinco de Mayo celebrations. The annual Cinco de Mayo parade takes place in Pilsen and features colorful floats, music, and dance performances. There are also plenty of food and drink vendors to keep you fueled throughout the day.

4. Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix hosts a two-day Cinco de Mayo festival in downtown Phoenix, which is one of the largest celebrations in the state. The festival features live music, cultural performances, and plenty of food and drink vendors. There’s also a Chihuahua race, which is a favorite among festival-goers.

5. New York City, New York

New York City may not be the first place you think of when it comes to Cinco de Mayo celebrations, but the city has its fair share of festivities. One of the most popular events is the Cinco de Mayo block party in Greenwich Village, which features live music, food vendors, and drink specials. Another popular event is the Cinco de Mayo yacht party, which takes place on a boat on the Hudson River.

No matter where you live, there’s bound to be a Cinco de Mayo celebration near you. Whether you want to attend a parade, listen to live music, or just enjoy some delicious Mexican food, there’s something for everyone. So grab your sombrero and get ready to celebrate!