Cindy Bernot Remembered through Obituaries at DeJohn Funeral Homes & Crematory

Cindy Bernot

Early Life

Cindy Bernot was born on January 15, 1965, in Cleveland, Ohio. She grew up in a close-knit family and had a happy childhood. Cindy attended local schools in the area and was an excellent student. She was active in sports and loved playing volleyball and basketball.

Education and Career

After graduating from high school, Cindy attended Cleveland State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She was a dedicated student and worked hard to achieve her goals.

Cindy began her nursing career at St. Vincent Charity Hospital in Cleveland. She worked there for several years before moving on to work at University Hospitals. Cindy was a compassionate and skilled nurse who was loved by her patients and colleagues. She always had a smile on her face and was willing to go above and beyond to help others.

Family Life

Cindy met her husband, Michael, in 1990, and they were married in 1993. They had two children, Samantha and Matthew, whom they loved dearly. Cindy was a devoted wife and mother who always put her family first. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed taking them on vacations to the beach.

Interests and Hobbies

Cindy was an avid reader and loved nothing more than curling up with a good book. She also enjoyed cooking and was known for her delicious meals. Cindy loved spending time outdoors and enjoyed hiking and camping with her family.

Final Days

Cindy was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and fought a brave battle for three years. She never lost her positive attitude and remained optimistic throughout her illness. Cindy passed away peacefully on July 12, 2021, surrounded by her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Conclusion

Cindy Bernot was a kind, compassionate, and caring person who touched the lives of many. She was a devoted wife, mother, and nurse who always put others first. Cindy’s positive attitude and love for life will always be remembered by those who knew her. May she rest in peace.

