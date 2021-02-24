Cindy Mosby Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Cindy Mosby has Died.

Cindy Mosby has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 24. 2021.

Carole Abraham 11h · I left Henry Ford ER almost 20 years ago but it remains the only ER that I truly felt like family and it breaks my heart that this family tragically lost one of our own. RIP Cindy Mosby, you will be greatly missed. My deepest condolences to all my Henry Ford family

Stephen Charles Orlandi

Yesterday, I lost a friend, mentor, co-worker and all around good person. Cindy Mosby, you saw something in me and hired me to work in the ER at HFH main campus. You pushed me and made me better. Yet you did it with class and warmth. You will be sorely missed. Until we meet again.

Christina Siroky Vandersluis

This breaks my heart – I’ll never forget my interview with her and Jerry. She was so funny and kind, and such a hard worker!

