Cindy Osborn Death –Dead-Obituaries : Missing Cindy Osborn has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Cindy Osborn has died, according to a statement posted online on November 9. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
CINDY OSBORN WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD NOVEMBER 1ST 2020.
I will miss you forever mom. I truly love you so much and really hope heaven treats you right.
Thank you everyone for your support.
Posted by Marcus Turner on Monday, November 9, 2020
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
This is not the news I wanted to see when I first saw that your were missing. I’ve known you forever and so sad to hear of your passing. You were truly an amazing person and truly caring. Prayers to your family. May you Rest In Peace.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.