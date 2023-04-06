“Cinematographer Bill Butler dies at 101.”

At the age of 101, Bill Butler, the celebrated cinematographer and director of photography for the award-winning movie ‘Jaws,’ has passed away.

Bill Butler, an Emmy-winning cinematographer and director of photography on the iconic movie ‘Jaws,’ passed away at the age of 101, as confirmed by Entertainment Tonight. Butler was one of the most renowned cinematographers in the industry, and his contributions to film and television have been immense. He has worked on over 70 movies and television shows, leaving behind an incredible legacy.

Born on April 7, 1921, in Cripple Creek, Colorado, Butler began his career in the film industry as a camera operator. He worked his way up through the ranks and went on to become one of the most sought-after cinematographers of his time. Butler received his first notable recognition at the age of 35 for his work on ‘The Blue Knight.’

However, it was his work on Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ that truly propelled Butler into the limelight. The film was a massive success and became a cultural phenomenon, and Butler’s cinematography played a crucial role in its success. His use of the underwater camera helped create the iconic suspense and tension that the movie is famous for.

Butler’s work on ‘Jaws’ earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Cinematography. He went on to work on several other notable films, including ‘Grease,’ ‘Rocky II,’ ‘Summer of ’42,’ and ‘Night Moves.’ Additionally, he directed and produced multiple television shows, including ‘Wild America,’ ‘Fraggle Rock,’ and ‘The Adventures of Brisco County Jr.’

Butler was known for his distinct style and his ability to seamlessly integrate visual effects into his work. His cinematography was characterized by its warmth, depth, and vividness.

Butler’s contribution to the film industry has been immense, and he has left an indelible mark on the history of cinema. His work has inspired several cinematographers who followed in his footsteps. The film community mourns his loss and honors him for his remarkable legacy.

In conclusion, Bill Butler was a legendary cinematographer, whose work on ‘Jaws’ and other iconic films will be remembered for generations to come. His contribution to the film industry will always be highly regarded and greatly appreciated. He will be sorely missed.

Bill Butler, Emmy-winning cinematographer and director of photography on ‘Jaws,’ has passed away at 101.https://t.co/Vacbphh88h — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 6, 2023

