Cinematographer Bill Butler dies.

The world of cinema has lost a legend as Oscar-nominated cinematographer Bill Butler has passed away. Butler, who was praised for his work on the classic summer blockbuster ‘Jaws’, died at the age of 90. The news was confirmed by his son Michael Butler, who is also a producer.

Born on April 7, 1921, in Illinois, Bill Butler began his career in cinematography in 1956 with a low-budget movie called ‘Outlaw Queen’. Over the next five decades, he worked on more than 30 films and television shows. Butler has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, and Clint Eastwood.

Butler’s most notable work was for the classic Hollywood film ‘Jaws’, directed by Spielberg. The movie’s iconic shots of the ocean and its terrifying underwater scenes were masterfully captured by Butler. His innovative camera work helped to create a sense of suspense and dread throughout the film, and his efforts were widely praised by audiences and critics alike.

Apart from ‘Jaws’, Butler’s other notable films include ‘The Conversation’, ‘The Presidio’, and ‘Grease’. He also received an Oscar nomination for his work on ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’.

Film enthusiasts and industry veterans alike have been paying tribute to the late cinematographer. Steven Spielberg, who worked with Butler on several occasions, said in a statement, “Bill Butler was not only one of the greatest cinematographers of our time, but he was also a great friend and collaborator. His work on ‘Jaws’ will always be one of the defining moments in cinema history.”

Butler’s legacy in the world of cinema will be remembered for generations to come, as his contributions to the film industry were immense. His work on ‘Jaws’ and many other films will continue to inspire filmmakers for years to come. His death is a great loss to the industry, and he will be greatly missed.

