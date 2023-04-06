Cinematographer Bill Butler (Jaws, Cuckoo’s Nest) dies at 101.

At the age of 101, Bill Butler, the cinematographer behind the acclaimed films Jaws and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, has passed away.

Renowned cinematographer Bill Butler, known for his work on classic films such as Jaws and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, has died at the age of 101. His passing leaves a significant void in the world of cinema, as he was a master of his craft, admired by his peers and revered by moviegoers around the world.

Butler’s career spans over 50 years, during which time he worked on some of the most iconic and groundbreaking films of the 20th century. He was a true pioneer, pushing boundaries and expanding the possibilities of cinematography with each project he took on. His work on Jaws earned him an Oscar nomination, and he went on to collaborate with legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick on several occasions, including the seminal war film Full Metal Jacket.

Butler’s ability to capture the essence of a scene and bring it to life on screen was unparalleled. His unique vision and technical expertise made him a favorite of directors, who trusted him implicitly to translate their creative visions into beautiful, immersive images. He was known for his attention to detail and his meticulous planning, often spending hours prepping a shot to ensure that every aspect of the scene was perfect.

Despite his many accomplishments, Butler remained humble and gracious throughout his career. He was always willing to share his knowledge and expertise with up-and-coming cinematographers, and he was known for his kindness and generosity. He was beloved by everyone who worked with him, and his legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations of filmmakers.

In the wake of his passing, tributes have poured in from all over the world. Fellow cinematographers, actors, and filmmakers have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to his incredible body of work. His influence on the film industry cannot be overstated, and his contributions to the art of cinematography will be felt for generations to come.

In conclusion, Bill Butler was a true legend of cinema, and his passing marks the end of an era. His influence on the film world will be felt for decades to come, and his contributions to the art of cinematography will continue to inspire and educate future generations of filmmakers. He will be remembered not only for his incredible talent but also for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering passion for his craft. Rest in peace, Bill Butler.

