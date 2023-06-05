“Cinnamon Roll Bread Recipe”: A Guide to Creating Cinnamon Roll Soda Bread

Introduction

Soda bread is a type of bread that uses baking soda instead of yeast as a leavening agent. It is quick and easy to make and does not require any rising time. Cinnamon roll soda bread is a delicious variation of traditional soda bread that is perfect for breakfast or brunch. In this article, we will go over the steps to make cinnamon roll soda bread.

Ingredients

For this recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup cold butter, cubed

1 egg

1 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1/4 cup butter, melted

Step 1: Preheat Your Oven

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Step 2: Mix the Dry Ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, salt, and sugar. Use a whisk or fork to mix the ingredients together.

Step 3: Add the Butter

Add the cubed butter to the mixing bowl and use a pastry cutter or your fingers to cut the butter into the flour mixture. You want the mixture to resemble coarse sand.

Step 4: Add the Wet Ingredients

In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg and buttermilk. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Do not overmix the dough.

Step 5: Make the Cinnamon Filling

In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar and cinnamon. Set aside.

Step 6: Roll Out the Dough

Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead it a few times until it comes together. Roll the dough into a rectangle that is about 1/4 inch thick.

Step 7: Add the Cinnamon Filling

Brush the melted butter over the top of the dough. Sprinkle the cinnamon sugar mixture over the melted butter.

Step 8: Roll Up the Dough

Starting at one end of the dough, tightly roll the dough into a log shape. Pinch the seam to seal it.

Step 9: Bake the Bread

Place the cinnamon roll soda bread onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the bread is golden brown and cooked through.

Step 10: Cool and Serve

Allow the bread to cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving. Serve the cinnamon roll soda bread warm with a pat of butter and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Conclusion

Cinnamon roll soda bread is a delicious and easy-to-make bread that is perfect for breakfast or brunch. By following these simple steps, you can make your own cinnamon roll soda bread at home. Enjoy!

