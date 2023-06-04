“Cinnamon Roll Recipe TikTok”: How to Make Creamy and Delicious Cinnamon Rolls in 4 Easy Steps – TikTok Recipe

TikTok’s Viral Cinnamon Roll Recipe: A Simple and Delicious Treat

If you’re a TikTok user, you may have noticed that a simple recipe for cinnamon rolls is going viral on the app. With millions of views and likes on the platform, this recipe is attracting attention around the globe. TikTok is known for being home to endless types of content, but videos on food and beverages always seem to be a hit. And it’s safe to say that almost everyone loves a good food hack or an easy-to-make recipe that tastes delicious.

The Classic Baked Treat: Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon rolls, a classic baked treat, are beloved by many, but they can be a bit of a hassle to make from scratch if you’re not an experienced baker. However, the latest trending cinnamon roll recipe on TikTok makes the process much simpler and less tedious than its traditional counterpart. Keep reading to know how you can bake delicious desserts at your home with a few pantry items.

4 Steps to Make TikTok’s Trending Cinnamon Rolls

As TikTok users have been demonstrating in their videos, to make this delicious treat you simply need to do as follows:

1. Use Bread Flour or Pre-Made Dough

The trick to keeping the cinnamon rolls soft and fluffy is bread flour if you are planning to make the sought from scratch. As per the widely shared recipe, you can even use store-bought pre-made cinnamon roll dough to evade spending hours making the dough. Your first task would be to place the pre-made cinnamon rolls on a baking dish.

2. Don’t Skimp on the Heavy Whipping Cream

The next step is to pour about half a cup of heavy whipping cream on top of the rolls in an even layer so that every bit is covered.

3. Bake the Cinnamon Rolls for Slightly Longer

Note that you may follow the instructions mentioned on the packaging of the pre-made rolls for baking. However, due to the addition of heavy whipping cream, you may need to bake the rolls for slightly longer if the rolls aren’t yet cooked all the way through. But do keep a close eye on them so that the rolls don’t get overcooked or burned.

4. Serve with Your Favorite Icing

Well, truth be told, cinnamon rolls should never be enjoyed without icing. Hence, after taking out the cinnamon rolls from the over, make sure to top them with an icing of your choice before serving. You can even sprinkle on some powdered cinnamon for the extra kick.

Whether you’re an experienced baker or not, this recipe is definitely worth trying because the cinnamon rolls will come out soft and delicious every time.

News Source : MEAWW

Source Link :Cinnamon rolls TikTok recipe: 4 easy steps to make creamy and delicious dessert/