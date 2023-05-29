“Cinnamon Rolls Recipe”: Step-by-Step Guide and Tips for Making Delicious Homemade Cinnamon Rolls

Delicious Homemade Cinnamon Rolls Recipe | Step-by-Step Guide and Tips

Introduction

Cinnamon rolls are a classic breakfast treat that everyone loves. They are soft, sweet, and gooey, making them the perfect way to start your day. But have you ever tried making them at home? With this step-by-step guide, you can make delicious homemade cinnamon rolls that everyone will love.

Ingredients

For the dough:

4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 cup warm milk

1 package active dry yeast

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon salt

For the filling:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

For the glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

3 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

Step 1: Make the Dough

In a large bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, and salt. In a separate bowl, mix together the warm milk and yeast. Let the yeast mixture sit for 5 minutes until it becomes foamy.

Add the melted butter and egg to the yeast mixture and whisk until combined. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until a dough forms.

Knead the dough for 5-10 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. Place the dough in a greased bowl and cover it with a towel. Let the dough rise in a warm place for 1-2 hours until it doubles in size.

Step 2: Make the Filling

In a small bowl, mix together the softened butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon until it forms a paste.

Step 3: Roll Out the Dough

Punch down the dough and roll it out onto a floured surface. Roll the dough into a large rectangle that is about 1/4 inch thick.

Step 4: Add the Filling

Spread the filling evenly over the dough, leaving a 1/2 inch border around the edges.

Step 5: Roll Up the Dough

Starting at the long edge, roll up the dough tightly into a log. Pinch the seam to seal it shut.

Step 6: Cut the Rolls

Use a sharp knife to cut the log into 12-15 even slices.

Step 7: Bake the Rolls

Place the rolls into a greased 9×13 inch baking dish. Cover the dish with a towel and let the rolls rise for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Bake the rolls for 25-30 minutes until they are golden brown.

Step 8: Make the Glaze

In a small bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract until it forms a smooth glaze.

Step 9: Glaze the Rolls

Let the rolls cool for 5-10 minutes before drizzling the glaze over them.

Tips

Make sure the milk is warm but not too hot, as it can kill the yeast.

Knead the dough for at least 5-10 minutes to develop the gluten and make the dough elastic.

Let the dough rise in a warm place, such as a sunny window or a warm oven.

Roll the dough out evenly to ensure that the rolls bake evenly.

Use a serrated knife to cut the rolls to prevent squishing them.

Let the rolls cool slightly before adding the glaze, or the glaze will melt and become runny.

Conclusion

Homemade cinnamon rolls are a delicious breakfast treat that everyone will love. With this step-by-step guide and tips, you can make perfect cinnamon rolls every time. So next time you’re craving a sweet breakfast, whip up a batch of these delicious cinnamon rolls and enjoy!

