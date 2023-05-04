“circuit attorney” : Crash claims the life of an assistant circuit attorney in Gardner’s office

Assistant Circuit Attorney Dies in Car Crash on Interstate 270

On Wednesday evening, an assistant circuit attorney who worked in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office died after getting into a crash on Interstate 270. Multiple sources have confirmed that the person who died in the accident was James Heitman, an assistant circuit attorney who worked in Kim Gardner’s office. The crash happened on Interstate 270 near Interstate 55 at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, resulting in a fire in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Condolences to Heitman’s Family

Judge Scott Millikan identified the assistant circuit attorney as James Heitman and expressed his condolences to the family. He said that James was a great young man, always professional and this is a terrible loss. The loss of a colleague is always difficult, and the legal community is mourning the loss of James Heitman.

Investigation by Missouri State Highway Patrol

Two people were taken from the scene with injuries, and one of the injured persons died at an area hospital. The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for hours while troopers with the highway patrol investigated. The highway has since reopened. The authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident.

A Tragic Loss for the Legal Community

James Heitman’s death has come as a shock to the legal community of St. Louis. He was a well-respected member of the Circuit Attorney’s office, and his colleagues are mourning his passing. The loss of a colleague is never easy, and the legal community is coming together to support one another during this difficult time.

Final Thoughts

James Heitman’s death is a tragic loss for his family, colleagues, and the legal community. It is a reminder that life is fragile and can be taken away at any moment. As we mourn his passing, we must also remember to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers go out to James Heitman’s family during this difficult time.

News Source : Christine Byers (KSDK)

Source Link :Assistant circuit attorney in Gardner’s office killed in crash/