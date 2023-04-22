Cissy Houston Passed Away Today : The Demise of Grammy-Award Winning Vocalist Cissy Houston

Cissy Houston, the Grammy Award-winning singer, passes away.

Cissy Houston, Matriarch of the Houston Family, Passes Away at 88

Cissy Houston, Grammy-winning singer and gospel star, passed away on July 10th, 2021, at the age of 88. She was known for her powerful voice and immense contributions to the music industry.

Early Life and Career

Born in Newark, New Jersey in 1933, Cissy Houston grew up in a family deeply involved in music. She began her career in the mid-1950s, singing backup for artists like Dionne Warwick, Elvis Presley, Chaka Khan, and Aretha Franklin. Cissy Houston was also a member of the Sweet Inspirations, a popular female vocal group in the 1960s.

Musical Legacy

In 1969, Cissy Houston released her debut solo album, “Presenting Cissy Houston,” which received critical acclaim and showcased her ability to interpret soul and gospel material. She won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Soul Gospel Album in 1995 for her work on the album “Face to Face” and earned a second nomination for the album “He Leadeth Me” in 1997.

Cissy Houston’s legacy influenced many artists in the music industry. Her daughter, Whitney Houston, was one of the most successful singers of all time and inherited her mother’s powerful voice. Whitney often cited her mother as her biggest influence and mentor.

Role in Gospel Music

Cissy Houston was also known for her role as a gospel singer and choir director. She sang with several gospel choirs during her career, including the New Hope Baptist Church Choir in Newark, where her daughter Whitney Houston got her start singing in church.

Family Tragedy

In 2012, Cissy Houston’s daughter Whitney Houston died in a bathtub at the age of 48. Just three years later, her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown died at the age of 22.

Legacy and Passing

Cissy Houston’s legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Her contributions to the gospel and soul genres will undoubtedly be remembered. She will always be remembered as a woman who used her powerful voice to touch the hearts of millions of people around the world.

Reports have stated that Cissy Houston was suffering from health issues, but the cause of her death has not been confirmed. Her passing is undoubtedly a significant loss for the music industry, and she will be greatly missed.