Citadel Alumnus Clark Henderson Passes Away in Tragic Accident; Known for His Love of Adventure







Clark Henderson’s Tragic Passing

Clark Henderson, an alumnus of Citadel, met his untimely demise due to a fatal accident. Despite the risks, Clark enjoyed indulging in adventures and rode his ATV regularly, just like on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Unfortunately, Clark’s ATV collided, causing him severe injuries that proved fatal. His loved ones, who will always cherish his memory, were shattered by his loss.