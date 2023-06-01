“Citi ThankYou Points Transfer”: Forbes Advisor’s Comprehensive Manual on Transferring Citi ThankYou Points to Partner Programs

Best Frequent Flyer Programs: A Comprehensive Guide

Traveling can be expensive, but frequent flyer programs can help you earn miles and redeem them for award flights, upgrades, and other travel perks. However, not all frequent flyer programs are created equal. Here are some of the best frequent flyer programs to consider:

Air France/KLM Flying Blue

Flying Blue is the frequent flyer program for several carriers including Air France, KLM, Transavia, Air Calin, Kenya Airways, and TAROM. Sadly, this program no longer offers an award chart and it can impose some very high fuel surcharges on awards. However, it’s known for offering discounts of up to 50% through Promo Rewards that are issued every month. It also features a 25% discount for children. Outside of promotions, award flights in business class between the U.S. and Europe start at 55,000 miles each way and round trip flights to Hawaii in economy class start at around 37,000 miles.

Avianca LifeMiles

Avianca is a South American airline that’s part of the Star Alliance. It offers competitively priced award flights especially when flying with partners. Its awards are priced based on predefined regions, and sweet spots can include shorter flights within those regions. For example, United Airlines flights within a designated region can cost as little as 6,500 LifeMiles.

Flying from the U.S. to Europe in business class can be as little as 63,000 LifeMiles each way, or just 87,000 in international first class, a true bargain.

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

Asia Miles is the award program for Cathay Pacific, a Hong Kong-based carrier. The program can deliver strong value. For example, you can redeem 35,000 Asia Miles for a one-way transatlantic flight on Oneworld partners like American Airlines, Iberia, and British Airways.

When planning a trip to Hong Kong, you can fly in Cathay Pacific first class from the U.S. West Coast to Hong Kong for 110,000 miles each way. And, business-class award flights on Oneworld partner Qantas range from 90,000 to 100,000 miles from the U.S.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club

Qatar is now part of the Oneworld Alliance and has even adopted the Avios program used by British Airways, Iberia, and others. That means that you can combine your points with British Airways and ultimately other accounts that use the Avios program. Sweet spots on its distance-based award program include one way flights between New York and Doha for 35,000 miles in economy, 70,000 miles in business, and 105,000 in international first.

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Singapore Airlines is renowned as one of the best in the world. Fun options to redeem your KrisFlyer miles include Singapore Suites Class from New York to Frankfurt for 97,000 miles each way or continue to Singapore for 148,500 miles. Flying from Los Angeles to Singapore via Tokyo in first class is 120,500 miles. And when available, United domestic business class is only 40,000 miles.

Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles

Turkish Airlines is a member of the Star Alliance and it’s an airline with global reach. And to its credit, it offers several very good deals for redeeming miles. The most attractive may be 7,500 miles each way to Hawaii, or 15,000 round trip. That’s because its Miles&Smiles award chart includes Hawaii as part of North America. In fact, the same is true for award flights to Alaska, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Europe is also a bargain at 45,000 miles each way, in business class. Award flights to India are just 67,500 miles each way in business class. On top of that, look for frequent award sales offered by Turkish Airlines.

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Virgin Atlantic recently joined the SkyTeam Alliance and has a strong partnership with several other carriers. At first glance, the award charts for Virgin Atlantic flights appear to be somewhat high, and to make it worse, the fuel surcharges added are stunningly large, especially in business class. With surcharges even approaching $2,000, it’s best to think of these flights not as awards, but as paid economy class with an upgrade to business for using miles.

However, when you use Virgin Points for partner flights, it can be a bargain. For example, business-class award flights on ANA from the western U.S. to Japan are 90,000 round trip. Award flights on Delta to Europe (not including the U.K.), are 30,000 miles each way in economy and 50,000 miles each way in business, with no fuel surcharges.

News Source : Toni Perkins-Southam

Source Link :Complete Guide To Citi ThankYou Points Transfer Partners – Forbes Advisor/