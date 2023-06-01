Citrus Cake Recipe: Citrus-Infused Cake Recipe for a Burst of Flavor

Baking Veteran Michelle Moore Shares Her Love for Baking

Michelle Moore, the owner of Mickey’s Desserts, has been baking delicious cakes, cobblers, cookies, and pies for her customers for years. Her passion for baking has led her to share her story and a citrusy cake recipe with us today in the Studio 41 kitchen.

From Hobby to Business

Moore’s love for baking started as a hobby. She would bake cakes and cookies for her family and friends, who always raved about her delicious creations. As word spread about her baking skills, she started receiving requests from people who wanted to buy her desserts.

Moore eventually decided to turn her hobby into a business and started Mickey’s Desserts. Her desserts quickly became a hit in her community, and she started receiving orders for all kinds of occasions, including weddings, birthdays, and corporate events.

The Secret to Moore’s Delicious Desserts

Moore attributes her success to the quality of her ingredients. She uses only the finest ingredients, including fresh fruits and premium chocolate, to create her desserts. She also believes that the key to great baking is to put love and care into every dessert she makes.

“I believe that baking is an art form, and every dessert I make is a masterpiece,” she says. “I put my heart and soul into every dessert, and I think that’s why people keep coming back for more.”

Moore’s Citrusy Cake Recipe

Moore is sharing her recipe for a delicious citrusy cake that she says is perfect for summer. Here’s what you’ll need:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

Zest of 1 lemon

Zest of 1 orange

Here’s how to make it:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour and baking powder. In a separate bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the vanilla extract, lemon juice, orange juice, lemon zest, and orange zest, and mix until well combined. Gradually add the flour mixture to the butter mixture, alternating with the milk, until everything is well combined. Pour the batter into a greased 9-inch cake pan and bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool completely before serving.

Moore suggests serving this cake with a dollop of whipped cream and some fresh berries for a delicious summer treat.

Where to Find Moore’s Desserts

If you’re in the Chicago area, you can find Moore’s desserts at the Glenwood Sunday Market and the Rogers Park Business Alliance Farmers Market. You can also order her desserts online at mickiisdesserts.com.

Follow Moore on Instagram at mickiissweets2015, on Facebook at mickiisdesserts, and on Twitter at mickiissweets1 to stay up-to-date on her latest creations.

Moore’s passion for baking and her dedication to using only the finest ingredients have made her desserts a favorite among her customers. Try her citrusy cake recipe for yourself and taste the love and care that she puts into every dessert.

News Source : Tonya Francisco,Ji Suk Yi

Source Link :A Cake Recipe Full of Citrus Flavor/