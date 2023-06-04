City of Olympia Considers Annexing Southeast Area, Stuck on Funding for Fire Station and Services for Growing Population

fire station expansion in Olympia’s southeast development area : Annexation plan for Olympia’s southeast urban development area raises concerns about funding for new fire station and police patrol, among other services

The City of Olympia is deliberating on the possibility of annexing the southeastern part of its urban development area around Yelam Highway. However, officials are struggling to determine if the expansion of city limits is worth the cost, with the need for a second fire station being one of the primary concerns. Tim Smith, Deputy Director of Community Planning and Development, stated that the southeast region is growing rapidly and is expected to continue doing so. The area has been identified as affluent and highly residential, with higher employment rates, median household incomes, and healthcare coverage percentages than the rest of Olympia. While annexing the area would have long-term benefits, it would come at a cost to both the city and its new residents. Property taxes would increase, and utility rates are likely to follow suit. The annexation would bring more tax dollars and construction impact fees to Olympia’s budget, and the city’s Metropolitan Park District may levy a special tax to fund any necessary parks, facilities, and programs. As it stands, Olympia does not have the resources to execute a merger, and the city will need to find $21 million to build a new fire station and engine company to serve the area. This includes hiring four lieutenants and 13 firefighters who will share a total of $3.4 million a year in pay and benefits. In the 20-year plan, fire services and a new station would cost the city approximately $115 million. The merger would entail hiring six new officers for the police, paying for more training and equipment, and hiring two additional staff members in traffic and road operations for an annual budget increase of $547,000 for public works. The stormwater department will need $642,000 for two additional staff members and $214,000 for utility vehicles, and Water Resources will require $1.8 million to deploy a new collection truck, carts and containers for residents, and more. The city will face a budget deficit from the outset as the area is already built up and will require a high level of services immediately. If the merger plan is approved, the city has options to deal with the deficit. However, it is more than possible that the area can develop as a fully unorganized land and continue to receive adequate services.

News Source : Business News

