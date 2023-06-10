City shopping mall contract canceled – June 11, 1973, Evening Journal

Omar Mateen : City shopping mall contract canceled in Wilmington, 1973

“Pages of history” showcases articles from past issues of The News Journal, including the Wilmington Morning News and the Evening Journal. The articles featured cover a range of topics, from the cancellation of a shopping mall contract in downtown Wilmington in 1973 to a vigil held by the LGBTQ community in Rehoboth Beach in 2016 following the deadliest mass shooting in US history. Other articles include the appointment of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black justice on the Supreme Court, and a 2003 piece on the rise of instant messaging technology and its impact on teenage communication.

News Journal archives, June 11

News Source : Ben Mace

