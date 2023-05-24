City Shorts for Women: City Shorts Get a Grown-Up Stamp of Approval from Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence’s Relaxed Summer Style in New York

After turning heads in a crimson Dior gown and crystalized couture at Cannes Film Festival, Jennifer Lawrence is back in New York and embracing her signature summer-in-the-city style. The Oscar-winning actor was spotted on a walk in Manhattan in a relaxed outfit that was a departure from her red-carpet ensembles.

A Relaxed Departure from Red-Carpet Ensembles

Jennifer Lawrence opted for a pair of capri pants from The Row, a pinstripe blue and white shirt, and bow-adorned spring flats. She completed the look with a slouchy The Row bag slung across her body. The outfit was a perfect representation of her laid-back personal style.

This wasn’t the first time she’s donned the loose capris. She wore them last week before jetting off to the French Riviera. On that occasion, she paired them with a white shirt, a jumper, and velvet slippers. Smart shorts have become a warm-weather staple for the star.

Jennifer’s Signature Summer-in-the-City Style

Jennifer Lawrence’s style is always effortlessly cool, and this summer is no exception. When she’s not in baggy jeans and tees, she gravitates towards loose-fitting styles, like Loewe’s sporty embroidered pair. She wore them earlier this month when running errands.

She also wore Bermuda suiting for a sunny stint in California in January, proving that she can pull off smart shorts even in cooler weather. Cooler than trousers and more playful than a skirt, smart shorts have become a go-to for Jennifer Lawrence.

A Grown-Up Take on City Shorts

The capri pants worn by Jennifer Lawrence are a grown-up take on city shorts. They’re loose-fitting, comfortable, and perfect for the warm weather. The pinstripe blue and white shirt adds a touch of sophistication to the outfit, while the bow-adorned spring flats add a playful touch.

Jennifer Lawrence is known for her effortless style, and this outfit is a perfect example of that. It’s comfortable, stylish, and perfect for a day out in the city. The slouchy The Row bag is the perfect accessory to complete the look.

Final Thoughts

Jennifer Lawrence is back in New York and embracing her signature summer-in-the-city style. She’s ditched the red-carpet ensembles for a more relaxed look, featuring smart shorts and loose-fitting tops. The capri pants worn by the star are a grown-up take on city shorts, while the pinstripe blue and white shirt adds a touch of sophistication to the outfit.

Overall, Jennifer Lawrence’s summer style is effortless, cool, and perfect for the warm weather. Her love for smart shorts is evident, and she’s proven that they can be worn in a variety of ways, from running errands to walking in the city.

