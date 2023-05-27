“City vs. Countryside Living in Sweden”: Where is the Best Place to Live in Sweden: Urban or Rural Regions?

The Marvel of the Öresund Bridge

“I can’t believe we still manage to build something this incredible in this day and age,” I marvelled in awe as we drove across the Öresund Bridge on our way to visiting family in Europe last month, the clear sky and blue water helping me romanticise my idea of a bridge crossing.

And yet, my husband was quick to remind me of the potential jinx I was casting as we traversed this incredible feat of engineering. The 15.9 kilometre crossing, which includes a tunnel, was subject to much controversy when it was first proposed in 1991. It even prompted one minister to quit the government. But today, it’s hard to imagine southern Sweden without the bridge.

From Ferry to Bridge

I grew up in southern Sweden and still remember taking the catamaran ferry across to Copenhagen in pre-bridge times. When the bridge opened in 2000, we used to take visiting friends from Stockholm to the Malmö seafront just so that they could have a look at the almost eight-kilometre construction.

The ease with which people can now travel between Sweden and Denmark is one of the most obvious benefits of the Öresund Bridge. But it has also enabled researchers to study the more than 400 plant species that have established themselves on the artificial island which was built for the bridge.

Celebrating the Bridge’s 25th Anniversary

During its opening celebrations back in 2000, the bridge was opened to pedestrians who could walk across it (it’s otherwise not pedestrianised). In just over two years, a half-marathon will be held on the bridge to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Organisers are expecting to welcome 40,000 participants, with no specific requirements for entry.

Despite southern Sweden’s proximity to Denmark, I confess I’m one of those Swedes who struggle to understand spoken Danish. Thankfully our deputy editor, Becky Waterton, speaks both languages and has shared her best tips.

Inside Sweden Newsletter

In other news, The Local Sweden’s newsletter, Inside Sweden, recently published the farewell interview of Mikael Ribbenvik, the outgoing director-general of the Migration Agency. If you’re interested in hearing more interviews like this, please let us know.

Also, our latest episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast discusses the sudden resurgence of far-right Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson in the news after a few months in the shadows.

Finally, a strike that had been set to break out on Thursday but was postponed at the eleventh hour could still go ahead on Monday if the parties fail to reach an agreement.

As for me, I’ll be watching Eurovision Song Contest tonight. Heja, Loreen!

