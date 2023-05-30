Civilian Deepu from Udhampur killed in Anantnag terror attack

“Deepu, victim of terrorist attack in Anantnag” : Civilian from Udhampur killed in Anantnag terror attack
On Monday, the police reported that a civilian named Deepu from Udhampur was fatally shot by terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. Deepu worked at an amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag. The police have initiated a search operation and are continuing their investigation into the incident.
News Source : Mirror Now
