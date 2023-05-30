Civilian Deepu from Udhampur succumbs to injuries in Anantnag terror attack: Police

Deepu, victim of terrorist attack in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir : Civilian from Udhampur succumbs to injuries after terrorists open fire in Anantnag: Police

A civilian named Deepu from Udhampur was shot by terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, according to the police. Deepu worked at an amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag. The police have initiated a search operation and further investigation into the matter is ongoing. In a separate incident, the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a terror associate of the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) during an operation in the Nagbal Chandoosa area of Baramulla district. The accused, identified as Mohd Ashraf Mir, was found in possession of a grenade and a case was registered against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act at Chandoosa police station.

