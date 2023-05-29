Civilian Deepu killed in terrorist firing in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir

Deepu – victim of terrorist attack in Anantnag district : Terrorists Kill Civillian Deepu in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir

A civilian working at an amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir was shot by terrorists and identified as Deepu, a resident of Udhampur. He later died from his injuries in hospital. The incident has been registered and is being investigated. Unfortunately, civilian killings by terrorists are not uncommon in the region, with at least 18 people, including three Kashmiri Pandits, a bank manager from Rajasthan, a woman teacher from Jammu and eight non-local workers, killed in nearly 30 attacks in 2022 alone.

News Source : Sunil Bhat

