Civilian Deepu shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir

A civilian working at a circus mela, identified as Deepu from Udhampur district, was shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Monday. Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that the incident took place near Janglat Mandi in Anantnag and Deepu succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. Following the incident, a massive search operation was launched and reinforcements were sent to the area to apprehend the terrorists. Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Kashmir Range, Rayees Muhammad Bhat told Greater Kashmir that a manhunt has been launched.

News Source : GK NEWS SERVICE

