“Civilian from Udhampur succumbs to injuries after terrorists open fire in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir: Police”

Deepu from Udhampur, victim of terrorist attack in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir : Udhampur civilian Deepu succumbs to injuries after terrorist attack in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir: Police

A civilian from Udhampur, identified as Deepu, working at an amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to his injuries on May 30 after terrorists opened fire at him, as per the police. The deceased was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The police have launched a search operation, and further investigation is underway. In a separate incident, the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a terror associate of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Nagbal Chandoosa area of Baramulla district. The accused, Mohd Ashraf Mir, was found in possession of a grenade, and a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act was registered against him.

Read Full story : Civilian succumbs to injuries after terrorists open fire in Anantnag /

News Source : ANI News

Anantnag terrorist attack Civilian casualties in Anantnag Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir Security situation in Anantnag Counter-terrorism measures in India