Civilian from Udhampur succumbs to injuries after terrorists open fire in Anantnag: Police

Police reported that a civilian from Udhampur, identified as Deepu, working at an amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, died after being shot by terrorists. The police said that the victim succumbed to his injuries after being taken to the hospital. A search operation has been launched, and further investigation is underway. In an earlier incident, the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a terror associate of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) during an operation in the Nagbal Chandoosa area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The terror associate was identified as Mohd Ashraf Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa, Baramulla, and one grenade was recovered from his possession. A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act was registered against the accused at Chandoosa police station.

