CJ Hunter Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Blue Devil and Director of Volleyball Operations, CJ Hunter has Died.

CJ Hunter Death - former Blue Devil and Director of Volleyball Operations, CJ Hunter has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021

former Blue Devil and Director of Volleyball Operations, CJ Hunter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

We mourn the loss of former Blue Devil and Director of Volleyball Operations, CJ Hunter. pic.twitter.com/mbK35vScew — Duke Volleyball (@DukeVB) February 9, 2021

Duke Volleyball @DukeVB We mourn the loss of former Blue Devil and Director of Volleyball Operations, CJ Hunter.

Triangle Volleyball Club

It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we share with our extended Triangle family and the greater volleyball community the loss of Triangle coach and administrator CJ Hunter. CJ was loved by any and all who met him. He brought light, pure joy and love to the pursuit of volleyball and has inspired countless colleagues and athletes. CJ – we pray, and forever play, for YOU!.

Erianne Weight shared a link.

It is with a very very heavy heart that I share news of the passing of our 2015 SpAd Grad CJ Hunter. He passed away last night from a heart attack surrounded by athletes and coaches who loved him at the Triangle Volleyball Club. He was one of the most passionate and positive people I’ve ever known and anyone who has ever met him has been influenced positively. He is mourned by thousands of his athletes, colleagues, and friends.

CJ Hunter | Triangle Volleyball Club

Hunter joined Triangle’s coaching staff in 2013 and has served as a resource, assistant and head coach at ages 13s-17s. In 2018 Hunter’s role was expanded when he was hired as an Assistant Director; bringing a wealth of sport’s administrative experience to Triangle’s professional administrative team…

Coyte Cooper

He was such a special person! I will always remember him as an uplifting, positive light! I feel blessed to have had the chance to know him! .

Hunter Barrett

So sad to hear this. Every time you saw CJ he greeted you with a smile, asked about how you were doing, and gave you his full attention while he listened. He always had such a positive energy. Keeping his family and friends in my thoughts, he will be missed!

Barbara Osborne

Such a smart, giving, positive soul. He put every bit of himself into every moment. He will be missed.