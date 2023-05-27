“Clackamas County burglary” today : Police: Man discovered hiding in shed following break-ins at 2 Clackamas County homes

Posted on May 27, 2023

A man has been arrested for breaking into two different homes in Clackamas County. Police have not released any details about the suspect or the crimes he committed, but the arrest was made shortly after the break-ins were reported.

News Source : https://www.kptv.com

