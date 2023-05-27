“Clackamas County burglary” today : Police report: Trespasser discovered in shed following break-ins at 2 Clackamas County residences

“Clackamas County burglary” today : Police report: Trespasser discovered in shed following break-ins at 2 Clackamas County residences

Posted on May 27, 2023

Police claim man broke into 2 homes in Clackamas County and was discovered hiding in shed today 2023.
Police in Clackamas County, Oregon, have arrested a man following two burglaries, one in which he stole a loaded Glock pistol, and a manhunt that included a K9 and unmanned aerial vehicle. Ricky Laverne Sears, 48, was detained after the K9 found him hiding in a shed. He has been charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft, criminal mischief and trespass, resisting arrest and being an ex-convict in possession of a firearm.

