clafoutis recipe: Clafoutis Recipe Shared by Clemence de Lutz

The Best Way to Enjoy Cherries: Tips from the Gourmandise School of Cooking

According to Clemence de Lutz of The Gourmandise School of Cooking, the best way to eat cherries is immediately outside when the fruit is in season. However, to extend that enjoyment, preserving cherries is a great option. This is a three-day process that involves overnight brining, boiling up a simple syrup, and packing the drained and rinsed fruit in jars. Sour cherries, which have a higher water content and are smaller, need to be refrigerated right away.

Preserving Cherries

To preserve cherries, de Lutz suggests using a ratio of two parts cherries to one part sugar, with about an ounce of lemon juice for every pound of fruit. Sour cherries are best for preserving, while sweet cherries are perfect for snacking.

Cherry Clafoutis Recipe

De Lutz shares the cherry clafoutis recipe that she has been making with her grandmother since she was a girl. Here are the ingredients and instructions:

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp unsalted butter

2 eggs

2 yolks

1/4 cup (50g) granulated sugar

Vanilla or almond extract, to taste

Pinch of salt

1- 1/2 cups (350g) heavy cream

1/2 cup (60g) all-purpose flour

1/2 lb. pitted sweet cherries

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375F. Butter the bottom of a 9″ glass or ceramic pie dish. Whisk the eggs, sugar, salt, and extract(s) in a small bowl. In a slightly larger bowl, whisk the flour and half the cream. Add the remaining cream and egg mixture and whisk until just combined. Place cherries in the baking pan. Pour batter over the cherries and bake for 35-40 minutes.

Steven Murray Jr.’s Cherry Farm

Steven Murray Jr. grows 60 varieties of cherries on his family’s farm, which is known for bringing the first of the fruit to market each year. Murray says this season’s heavy rains delayed the harvest by about three weeks. Brooks cherries are his typical harvest, but he explains that variety cracks in the rain, so he is growing newer varieties using a KGB growing system that prevents water from collecting on the fruit.

Whether you enjoy cherries fresh or preserved, these tips from the experts will help you appreciate this delicious fruit even more.

