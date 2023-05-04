Claire Byrne : Claire Byrne eliminates herself from consideration as the new Late Late host.

Background

Last March, Ryan Tubridy announced his exit from the long-running Late Late Show after 14 years. Since then, speculation has been rife over who will replace him in the coveted role. Among the names mentioned has been Claire Byrne, a popular broadcaster and mother-of-three. However, in a recent statement, Byrne has ruled herself out of the running.

Byrne’s Statement

Posting on her Instagram account, Byrne cited her young family and her weekday RTÉ Radio 1 show as her priorities. She said, “I have a young family, a busy home life and a full-time radio job that I love, and right now, that is enough for me. While I’d never rule out other TV projects, the Late Late Show should be presented by someone who can give it the time and dedication that it deserves.”

Byrne Honoured to be Linked with the Role

Despite ruling herself out of the role, Byrne said that she was “honoured” to have her name linked with “such a prestigious broadcasting role”. She also acknowledged the commitment required of the presenter, saying, “The show is an iconic one which demands huge commitment from the presenter, as demonstrated so well by Ryan, Pat and Gay.”

Other Contenders

With Ryan Tubridy set to host his final Late Late Show on 26 May, speculation over his replacement continues. Among those named as possible contenders are Baz Ashmawy, Miriam O’Callaghan, Brendan O’Connor, Tommy Tiernan, Sarah McInerney, and Patrick Kielty. Reports suggest that RTÉ is looking to appoint a female presenter for the first time in the show’s history. However, Ms O’Callaghan ruled herself out of the contest soon after Tubridy announced his departure.

Byrne’s Current Work

Claire Byrne left her Monday night current affairs programme, Claire Byrne Live, last year, citing her family and her radio commitments as the reasons for her exit. She continues to present Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One and hosts new quiz show Ireland’s Smartest on Sunday nights.