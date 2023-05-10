Clam Digging Ocean Shores : The Best Tips for Clam Digging in Ocean Shores

Clam Digging in Ocean Shores: Tips for a Successful and Enjoyable Experience

Clam digging is an activity that has been enjoyed by people for centuries. It is a fun and exciting way to spend time with family and friends, and it can also provide a delicious meal. Ocean Shores, Washington, is a popular destination for clam digging, with miles of beaches and abundant clam populations. Whether you are a seasoned clam digger or a beginner, here are some tips to help you have the best experience possible.

Check the Tides

One of the most important things to consider when clam digging is the tides. Clams are most easily accessible during low tide, when the water recedes and exposes the beach. It is important to check the tide tables before you head out, so you know when the best time to go clam digging is. In Ocean Shores, the best time to go clam digging is during the low tide, which usually occurs in the late afternoon or early evening.

Choose the Right Tools

Having the right tools is essential for a successful clam digging experience. You will need a shovel or a clam gun to dig the clams out of the sand. A clam gun is a specialized tool that is designed to make the process of digging clams easier. It has a long handle and a hollow tube that is used to extract the clams from the sand. You will also need a bucket or a mesh bag to hold your clams.

Dress Appropriately

When you are clam digging, you will be spending a lot of time on the beach, so it is important to dress appropriately. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes that you don’t mind getting dirty. It is also a good idea to wear a hat and sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun. If you are planning to go clam digging during the cooler months, make sure to dress in layers to stay warm.

Know the Rules and Regulations

Before you start clam digging in Ocean Shores, it is important to know the rules and regulations. There are specific areas where clam digging is allowed, and there are also restrictions on the number and size of clams that you can take. Make sure to check the regulations before you head out, so you don’t accidentally break any rules.

Look for Signs of Clams

When you are on the beach, look for signs of clams. Look for small holes or dimples in the sand, which are a sign that a clam is buried underneath. You can also look for the “shows” that clams make, which are small bubbles of water that are released when the clam is filtering water. Once you have found a spot with signs of clams, start digging.

Use the Right Technique

When you are digging for clams, it is important to use the right technique. If you are using a shovel, dig a small hole and then slide the shovel under the clam. Lift the shovel and the sand together, and then sift through the sand to find the clam. If you are using a clam gun, push the tube into the sand and then pull back on the handle to create suction. The clam should be sucked up into the tube, and then you can pull it out.

Be Patient

Clam digging can be a slow process, so it is important to be patient. It may take some time to find a good spot with lots of clams, and it may take some time to dig them out of the sand. Don’t get discouraged if you don’t find many clams at first – keep looking and digging, and you will eventually find them.

Respect the Environment

When you are clam digging, it is important to respect the environment. Don’t disturb the natural habitat of the clams, and don’t leave any trash or debris on the beach. Make sure to follow all of the rules and regulations, and only take the clams that you are allowed to take.

Prepare Your Clams

Once you have collected your clams, it is important to prepare them properly. Rinse them in clean water to remove any sand or debris, and then store them in a cooler until you are ready to cook them. Clams can be cooked in a variety of ways, including steaming, frying, and grilling.

Have Fun

Most importantly, remember to have fun! Clam digging is a great way to spend time with family and friends, and it can be a rewarding and delicious experience. Enjoy the beautiful beaches of Ocean Shores, and take in the sights and sounds of the ocean while you dig for clams. With these tips, you are sure to have a great time clam digging in Ocean Shores.

Conclusion

Clam digging is a fun and exciting activity that can provide a delicious meal and a great way to spend time with loved ones. With these tips, you can have a successful and enjoyable clam digging experience in Ocean Shores, Washington. Make sure to check the tides, choose the right tools, dress appropriately, know the rules and regulations, look for signs of clams, use the right technique, be patient, respect the environment, prepare your clams properly, and most importantly, have fun!