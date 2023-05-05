“Clare funeral” Today : Clare Native and Wife Killed in Plane Crash to be Laid to Rest in Funeral Service – The Morning Sun

Memorial Service Set for Clare Native and Wife Killed in Plane Crash

A memorial service has been scheduled for Robert and Sandra Denton, a Clare native couple who were killed in a plane crash in Georgia on April 26. The celebration of life and visitation will be held on Monday, May 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Community House in Birmingham, Michigan. A memorial service will also take place on May 20 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Williamsburg, Michigan.

Robert and Sandra Denton, aged 76 and 75 respectively, were flying their single-engine Cessna 177B from Leesburg, Florida to Winder, Georgia when the plane crashed in a field owned by the University of Georgia, about 15 miles short of their destination. An investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board is ongoing.

The Dentons were avid pilots who met at the flying club at Wayne State University. They founded Robert A. Denton, Inc. in 1974, a company that made load cell sensors to expand the measurement capabilities of the crash test dummy. The couple retired in 2010, having built the company, now called Humanetics Innovative Solutions, Inc., into a leader in the crash test dummy industry.

Robert Denton was known for his kind-hearted nature and leadership in the automotive industry, where he worked to better understand injuries from automobiles and improve their safety. Sandy Denton was a passionate learner, avid golfer, and gardener who volunteered with various organizations, including serving as treasurer and president of the Michigan Chapter of the Ninety-Nines, a group that supports women in aviation.

Survivors include three sons, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michigan Chapter 99s, Wayne State University Biomechanics Department, or the Father Fred Foundation.

The Dentons’ family said in a statement released by the Oconee County sheriff, “While taken from us far too soon, we find comfort knowing they were together and doing what they loved, flying. Robert and Sandra lived life to the fullest and were two of the most thoughtful and loving people you could know.”

The Dentons will be remembered for their contributions to the automotive industry and their passion for aviation. Their loss is felt deeply by their family and friends, who will gather to celebrate their lives and mourn their passing.

News Source : Susan Field

Source Link :Funeral set for Clare native and wife killed in plane crash – The Morning Sun/