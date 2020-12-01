Clare Lewis Death -Dead – Obituaries: Clare Lewis, former Ontario’s police complaints commissioner has has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | December 1, 2020
0 Comment

Clare Lewis Death -Dead – Obituaries: Clare Lewis, former Ontario’s police complaints commissioner has has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Clare Lewis, former Ontario’s police complaints commissioner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 30, 2020.

“Marvin Rotrand on Twitter: “Someone I knew well in early 90s has passed away. I admired Clare Lewis;’ work as Ontario’s police complaints commissioner and later as provincial Ombudsman. Condolences to family. ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.