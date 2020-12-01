Clare Lewis Death -Dead – Obituaries: Clare Lewis, former Ontario’s police complaints commissioner has has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Clare Lewis, former Ontario’s police complaints commissioner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 30, 2020.
“Marvin Rotrand on Twitter: “Someone I knew well in early 90s has passed away. I admired Clare Lewis;’ work as Ontario’s police complaints commissioner and later as provincial Ombudsman. Condolences to family. ”
Tributes
Someone I knew well in early 90s has passed away. I admired Clare Lewis;' work as Ontario's police complaints commissioner and later as provincial Ombudsman. Condolences to family. https://t.co/pB206obQZi
— Marvin Rotrand (@MarvinRotrand) November 30, 2020
