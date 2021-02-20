Clare Oliver Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Clare Oliver has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021.
Clare Oliver has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.
In 2007, #60Mins met Clare Oliver, a young Australian woman on a heartbreaking mission to warn others about the dangers of sunbeds and solariums. Liz Hayes spoke with Clare just two days before she tragically passed away at the age of 26 from melanoma. pic.twitter.com/lHL41VejFy
— 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) February 19, 2021
60 Minutes Australia @60Mins In 2007, #60Mins met Clare Oliver, a young Australian woman on a heartbreaking mission to warn others about the dangers of sunbeds and solariums. Liz Hayes spoke with Clare just two days before she tragically passed away at the age of 26 from melanoma.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.