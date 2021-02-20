Clare Oliver Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Clare Oliver has Died .

Clare Oliver has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

In 2007, #60Mins met Clare Oliver, a young Australian woman on a heartbreaking mission to warn others about the dangers of sunbeds and solariums. Liz Hayes spoke with Clare just two days before she tragically passed away at the age of 26 from melanoma. pic.twitter.com/lHL41VejFy

